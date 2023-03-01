Despite the rain Ed Sheeran performs at Eden Park. Video / Supplied

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his wife’s health struggles, revealing she had a tumour last year that could only be treated after the birth of their second child.

The 32-year-old music sensation discussed how a number of life-changing events in early 2022 altered the course of his new album Subtract.

In an emotional post he also revealed his best friend had died suddenly, and along with his wife Cherry Seaborn’s diagnosis, highlighted how music was his “therapy” to get through the traumatic time in his life.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be.

“Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out.”

The hit songwriter also revealed he struggled with depression and anxiety during the difficult months.

“And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth.

“My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life.

“This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.

“This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

Jamal Edwards, who is credited with boosting the careers of Sheeran and Rita Ora, died aged 31 following a drug overdose.

Earlier last year Sheeran announced that he and Cherry had welcomed their second baby in secret in May last year.

At the time, he said “I want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to now be a family of four.”

Just last month Sheeran had been touring New Zealand. He went viral for surprising a number of primary schools around the country with a secret and personal concert.

Subtract is set to be released on May 5 through Asylum/Atlantic.