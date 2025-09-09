He is no stranger to living in New York City.

In 2023, he and Seaborn were renting a £26,000-a-month apartment in Brooklyn while he defended himself in a copyright trial.

He was later cleared of the allegation his song Thinking Out Loud ripped off Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On tune.

But Shivers hitmaker Sheeran has also previously told of his fondness for Nashville, partly because of his love of country music.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April, he said: “When you transition to country, you can’t transition back.

“Nashville is my favourite city in the States and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country.”

What’s more, in June, Sheeran said how he identifies “culturally as Irish” despite being born and raised in England.

The pop megastar’s dad hails from Ireland and Sheeran, who was raised in Suffolk, has been heavily influenced by his Irish heritage.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Sheeran said: “I class my culture as Irish. I think that’s what I grew up with.

“My dad’s family is ... he’s got seven brothers and sisters. We’d spend all of our holidays in Ireland.

“My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.”

Sheeran feels proud of his Irish heritage.

The chart-topping star said: “I don’t overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I’m really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

“And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to just be [British], there’s loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.

“I don’t think there are any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into.”