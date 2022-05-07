The singer celebrates his wife's birthday with a rare personal snap on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran celebrated his wife's 30th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter posted a rare personal picture of himself and Cherry Seaborn as he celebrated his wife's milestone birthday and captioned it: "HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you."

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in 2020.

It was recently revealed Sheeran and Seaborn have built an observatory for astronomy in their garden.

The pair have invested in "all the gear" for the stargazing hobby and have a viewing dome in the garden of their Suffolk home.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ed doesn't have many nights off — and will have even fewer when he goes on tour. But when he does, he loves to be able to look at the night sky.

"He has all the gear to observe the constellations and knows a thing or two about it all, which might surprise a lot of people.

"There is a powerful telescope for him to use for his stargazing and, because he lives out in the countryside, it is really dark and the visibility is great.

"It has been a fun thing to learn about. Looking up at the night sky can really put things into perspective."