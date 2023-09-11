Ed Sheeran left US fans disappointed when he cancelled his Las Vegas show. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Ed Sheeran fans have been left crushed after the pop star cancelled his Las Vegas show hours before it was set to start.

Sheeran, 32, who is nearing the end of his Mathematics world tour, shared the news in a statement on social media as thousands of fans were already lining up outside Allegiant Stadium, reports The Sun.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” he wrote.

“It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.

“The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”

It wasn’t long before his fans took to social media to share their disappointment, with one revealing they had travelled 10 hours to Vegas to see him perform.

Another wrote, “Wow WTF @edsheeran why would you cancel last minute with ur Vegas fans already in the venue or in line to enter! Such a disappointment.”

“That’s not cool to cancel the concert 10 mins before the show. I wonder who’s gonna compensate our travel, accommodation and parking. Plus, what happens if I’m not in Vegas in October? Are you gonna give us tix for another venue?” another queried.

It was later revealed that Sheeran had time to meet with fans in the queue.

He later explained that the show was cancelled due to safety issues when a flooring problem led to two towers forming part of his stage setup collapsing overnight. The structures continued to shift even after engineers attempted to reinforce them.

Ed Sheeran at Eden Park earlier this year. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

“We really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram page.

He added that refunds would be available and that fans could attend the rescheduled show on October 28.

Earlier this year during the New Zealand leg of his world tour, Sheeran dealt with technical difficulties on stage that left him with no option to deliver an acoustic performance for Kiwi fans.

Ed Sheeran’s mic broke. So the crowd has formed a large timer in the form of a Mexican wave to see how long until he comes back. 17 seconds per rotation pic.twitter.com/8mWnYtLzzf — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚍 (@TheMellwood) February 10, 2023

The British pop star was busy crooning Bloodstream at Auckland’s Eden Park when the sound system crashed.

Halfway through, the sound started crackling and he was forced to stop playing not once, not twice, but three times in a row.

Sheeran disappeared beneath his stage in an attempt to fix the issue, but returned to admit he’d have to play acoustic songs until it could be resolved - and received rapturous applause for his stripped-down rendition of Bad Habits.







