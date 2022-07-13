Ed Sheeran and his wife have finally revealed the very unusual name they've given their second daughter, almost two months after she was born. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have revealed their daughter's special name.

The Sun has reported the couple, who welcomed their second daughter in May, have named her Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

She joins the couple's almost 2-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran whom they welcomed in September 2020.

A source told The Sun the name is thought to have special meaning and said, "Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness." Adding, "Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.

"Behind closed doors, Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful."

The Shape of You singer and his wife, who married in 2019, surprised fans earlier this year when they announced they had welcomed their second child with a post on Instagram.

The post on Sheeran's social media page showed a picture of a white pair of baby socks with the caption reading: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Fans filled the comment section with well wishes and many congratulations while others expressed their shock as the couple had not publically revealed they were expecting a second child.

The news comes after it was announced the Bad Habits singer added two new 2023 tour dates for his Kiwi fans.

The star who is currently on a mammoth world tour will return to Aotearoa in February next year and will play at Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 1 and 2 and Eden Park in Auckland on February 10 and 11.

It will be the singer's first tour Downunder since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, where Sheeran smashed the record of the highest-selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.