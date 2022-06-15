Ed Sheeran has added two new shows to his NZ tour schedule for 2023. Photo / Supplied

If you missed out on tickets to Ed Sheeran's upcoming New Zealand shows, you're in luck - the pop superstar has added two new 2023 tour dates for Kiwi fans.

His original shows sold out quickly, but now fans can get their hands on tickets to new shows, with one in Wellington on February 1 and one in Auckland on February 11.

The singer is returning to Aotearoa in February 2023 as part of a massive run of stadium shows for his + - = x Tour (pronounced 'The Mathematics Tour').

Sheeran will now play Sky Stadium in Wellington on February 1 and 2 and Eden Park in Auckland on February 10 and 11, leaving plenty of time in between shows for some NZ travel.

It will be the singer's first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, where Sheeran smashed the record of the highest-selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Sheeran's latest album '=' debuted at number one in both Australia and New Zealand with singles Bad Habits (3 x platinum in NZ) and Shivers (platinum NZ) becoming certifiable smash hits.

And for the 2023 tour, fans will be treated to an array of tracks off the album plus classic bangers from across his career, with Sheeran set to perform in the round surrounded by fans.

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage in Auckland and Wellington in February next year. Photo / Supplied

The Shape of You singer's love for New Zealand and his fans is no secret either. He once declared he wanted to move to New Zealand and even put his hand up to play at Jacinda Ardern's wedding.

"Do you know what, I would make myself available if I was free, to play her wedding," Sheeran told The Hits hosts Jono and Ben.

Speaking on ZM, Sheeran also revealed he had previously considered moving to Wellington: "I married a girl whose county I'm from, my parents are two minutes away, her parents are ten minutes away. All of our best friends live in the town, if I didn't have such roots in England I would have bought a house in Wellington 10 years ago," he explained.

And while he may not have put down roots in Aotearoa, his loyal Kiwi fans will no doubt be thrilled to welcome the singer back in 2023.

New Ed Sheeran tour dates for NZ

• Wednesday February 1 2023 - Sky Stadium, Wellington

• Saturday February 11 2023 - Eden Park, Auckland