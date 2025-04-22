Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Dying for Sex spotlights an often overlooked role - the caregiver - Ashley Fetters Maloy

By Ashley Fetters Maloy
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Michelle Williams as cancer patient Molly, left, and Jenny Slate as Nikki, her best friend and caregiver, in Dying for Sex.

Michelle Williams as cancer patient Molly, left, and Jenny Slate as Nikki, her best friend and caregiver, in Dying for Sex.

Opinion by Ashley Fetters Maloy

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • TV show Dying for Sex highlights the often overlooked role of caregivers in cancer storylines. 
  • The show centres on Nikki’s experience, portraying the emotional and physical toll of caregiving. 
  • Jenny Slate’s portrayal of Nikki has resonated with many caregivers, emphasising their sacrifices and challenges. 

Showing up for someone with cancer can make it hard to show up for much else. Jenny Slate’s performance in the TV series doesn’t sugarcoat it.

On my 32nd birthday, I threw my whole birthday cake in the garbage.

It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment