Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared an 'emotional' moment performing the Taualuga dance with his family in Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared how “emotional” it was performing a “sacred” Samoan dance with his family.

The 53-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has shared a video of the group – including his Samoan mother Ata and daughters – performing the Taualuga in Hawaii.

The Black Adam star took his shirt off to proudly display his Polynesian tattoo and slapped the ground during the ceremonial performance, which symbolises the completion of something important.

Johnson – who is father to Simone, 24, Jasmine, 9, and 6-year-old Tiana – penned alongside the clip on Instagram: “I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga.

“It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells.