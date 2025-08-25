Also custom for Samoan women to lift their lava lavas up to proudly show their beautiful malu (tattoo) on their legs as well.
“I’m slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me).
“It’s emotional.
You can’t help but feel it.
The mana.
“Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honour our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah (sic)”
Earlier this year, the WWE star shared how much he has loved showcasing Polynesian culture through the Moana franchise.
Johnson – who voices Maui in the Disney animated film franchise – told E! News: “The thing about Moana - and I think the success about Moana - and I wanna thank everybody out there, it’s just been this global embrace of our Polynesian culture, and it’s really cool.”
Johnson also loves that the movies can inspire young girls.