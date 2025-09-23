Lipa previously opened up about her sense of style and insisted she never wants to “put myself in a box” when it comes to fashion because she loves trying new things.

She told Refinery 29: “Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f*** they want, and it’s so important that they do.

“This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too.

“But normality is a tricky one. It’s putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?”

She added: “I’ve never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, ‘this is my style and these are my style staples’. I love to experiment and play around.

“It’s kind of like music: the sound doesn’t just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can’t be forced.”

She emphasises the importance of fashion experimentation and opposes being confined to a specific style. Photo / Getty Images

However, Dua admitted she often struggled with photoshoots because the sample-sized clothing wouldn’t fit her.

She said: “More often than not, I’m not sample size. So, sometimes when you go to a shoot and you don’t fit in the clothes, you’re like, ‘damn it’.

“But you can’t really let it get to you. It’s ridiculous to think everyone will fit into those sizes, really.

“And if it doesn’t work for you, you just have to learn to get up and try something different and make it work for you so you feel comfortable. There’ve definitely been things that I’ve loved from the runway but then tried on myself and realised it wasn’t going to work on me.

“You can’t expect everything to work for your body type.”