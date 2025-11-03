Her go-to steps include eating cleaner, prioritising sleep, exercising more and waking up earlier to ease the morning rush with her kids.

“Every time I feel that way, I’m like, ‘Okay, buckle down: eat cleaner, prioritise sleep, start exercising a little bit more and just get yourself back to centre.”

On how she does that, she explained: “My therapist and mentor Dr Barry Michels helped me write out a list of seven healthy habits for me that work, and I just get back to that list.

“It’s actually faded over time, and I retrace it with a black pen so I can still read it perfectly because it helps.”

She continued: “It’s not good to stay stuck and not feeling confident or attractive or good about yourself. So these are just little steps you can take.”

The Drew Barrymore Show host – who has daughters Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, with ex-husband Will Kopelman – always feels better in herself when she wakes up 10 minutes earlier.

She added: “I got a little walking pad that I stuffed under my couch, and now when I eat on the couch, I get on the walking pad for 10 minutes and keep watching my show. I also started waking up 10 minutes earlier because I always felt like the last 10 minutes of getting my kids out the door for school was hell on wheels.

“I was like, ‘Okay, you can stay stuck in this s*** pattern, or you can fix it by doing everything 10 minutes earlier and seeing how it feels’. It’s still not perfect, but it’s a little bit better. Honestly, I should wake up 10 more minutes earlier.”