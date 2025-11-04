Advertisement
Drew Barrymore reveals breast cancer scare after ‘bad mammogram’

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she recently had a breast cancer "scare" following a "bad mammogram". Photo / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore had a breast cancer “scare”.

The 50-year-old star revealed that she recently had an “emergency biopsy” following a “bad mammogram” as she discussed the disease with comedian Tig Notaro – who underwent a double mastectomy in 2016 after being diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.

Speaking on an episode

