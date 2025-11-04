Drew Barrymore has revealed that she recently had a breast cancer "scare" following a "bad mammogram". Photo / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore had a breast cancer “scare”.

The 50-year-old star revealed that she recently had an “emergency biopsy” following a “bad mammogram” as she discussed the disease with comedian Tig Notaro – who underwent a double mastectomy in 2016 after being diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.

Speaking on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: “This is the thing I’ve wanted to risk talking about on this show because – I recently had a scare.

“I’m completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days.”

Barrymore also revealed that she was touched by Notaro’s recent documentary Come See Me in the Good Light – which follows celebrated poets Andrea Gibson and her wife Megan Falley as they navigate life following the former’s terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.