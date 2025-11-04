She said: “I have been wanting to discuss a certain subject on this show, and I did not know how. It is a very tough one to approach.
“But, having seen your documentary, I feel like I might be able to start scratching the surface here because of what you guys were brave enough, bold enough and smart enough to put out into the world, which is clearly being embraced, so I think that also gives us a little more confidence.”
Barrymore added: “This documentary also gives you such an intimate portrait not only of these people’s lives, but what the journey of going through cancer is like, and it is not heavy. There’s a confidence, a courage, a strength, a reality, a humanity.”
Meanwhile, Drew turned 50 earlier this year and revealed that she does not plan to have any cosmetic surgery.
The Charlie’s Angels star said: “I haven’t done anything and I want to try and stay that way ... but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don’t judge other people because they do things differently.
“We’re all on our own path and we have to support each other. I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where I’m like, ‘Oh Wow, we’re there now.’”