Drake loses defamation lawsuit against Universal Music over Kendrick Lamar track

A US federal judge dismissed Drake's defamation case against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track. Photo / Getty Images

A United States federal judge has thrown out a defamation case filed by Canadian rapper Drake against his own label Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track.

In 2024, the superstar rappers exchanged a litany of increasingly vitriolic songs, with Lamar delivering the major blow with his

