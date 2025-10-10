A US federal judge dismissed Drake's defamation case against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track. Photo / Getty Images

A United States federal judge has thrown out a defamation case filed by Canadian rapper Drake against his own label Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track.

In 2024, the superstar rappers exchanged a litany of increasingly vitriolic songs, with Lamar delivering the major blow with his chart-topping “Not Like Us”.

In his suit filed in January, Drake accused Universal – which is behind both artists – of betraying him in favour of profits by promoting the song, which features punchlines that accuse him of paedophilia.

The lawsuit also cited the track’s promotion as causing a “physical threat to Drake’s safety” as well as a “bombardment of online harassment”.

But Judge Jeannette Vargas said Lamar’s lyrics about the 38-year-old Canadian artist – born Aubrey Drake Graham – amounted to “non-actionable opinion”.