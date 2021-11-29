Don't go breaking my heart: Why Elton John wont return Rod Stewart's calls

The old pals have fallen out in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart has claimed Sir Elton John doesn't return his calls.

Sir Rod, 76, insisted earlier this year he and his old friend had patched up their differences after they fell out in 2018 when he mocked Sir Elton's plans for a retirement tour, branding it "not rock 'n' roll", but he's now admitted their relationship is still strained.

Asked about his friendship with Sir Elton on the BBC Sounds podcast Headliners, Sir Rod laughed and said "who?" before exclaiming: "My old mucker."

He then said: "'He is my old mate. We don't speak to each other much anymore. I miss him.

"I invited his sons to play on my football pitch and never got a reply. We have not spoken since. He just had a hip op so I wish him well. We still love each other."

Sir Rod admitted he and Sir Elton's only contact now is through the media.

He said: "We have rows - we sort of almost speak through the press!"

Sir Rod admitted in January he made up with Elton to set a good example to his kids.

He said: "I say to my kids, 'A man apologises, go and apologise to your mother'. We've just made up as friends again, me and Elton.

"We've always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it's always been at a playful level.

"But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever."

And Sir Rod said he "regretted" lashing out at Sir Elton for his farewell tour.

He added: "I was a bit spiteful when he announced his tour. I regret it, I really do regret it. So we're mates again now. I do love him."

His comments came after Sir Elton, 74, said he "bears no grudges" toward Sir Rod, as he confirmed the pair are friends again.

Sir Elton said: "Rod and I have always had this kind of rivalry but it's always been very friendly and it's always been funny and I love him to death.

"We've had this rivalry for a long time and it's been very, very funny, and I love him dearly, and if I saw him in the street I'd give him the biggest hug. There's no point in carrying on vendettas in this world. Life's too short.

"Honestly, I don't bear any grudges about him whatsoever. He gets a Christmas card from me and I wish him the best. You can't erase all those years of great friendship by just one thing that happened, and I'm not going to do that.

"As far as I'm concerned he's a brilliant artist who's had a great career, and he's such good fun."