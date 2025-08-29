Two days after news broke he is getting hitched to his singer girlfriend, Travis Kelce’s mother has publicly shown her support for his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Donna Kelce is maintaining keepsakes from her son Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star and Love Story singer announced their engagement on Tuesday after almost two years of dating and Travis’ mother is “holding on to mementos” in order to treasure the memorable moment in her youngest son’s life.

A source told People: “Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding on to mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”

Travis and Taylor made their first public appearance together since their engagement was revealed at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The source said: “Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.