Donna Kelce treasures mementos from her son Travis and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Two days after news broke he is getting hitched to his singer girlfriend, Travis Kelce’s mother has publicly shown her support for his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Donna Kelce is maintaining keepsakes from her son Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star and Love Story singer announced their engagement on Tuesday after almost two years of dating and Travis’ mother is “holding on to mementos” in order to treasure the memorable moment in her youngest

