Combs had made a plea to the judge to show leniency before the sentence was issued, as he expressed remorse for his crimes.
In a lengthy letter, he wrote: “Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live.”
Combs urged Judge Subramanian to let him be an “example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance”.
Combs – who has been in prison since his arrest in September 2024 – said: “This has been the hardest two years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them.
“I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”
The father-of-seven concluded: “I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children.”