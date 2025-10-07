Donald Trump claims Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked for a pardon after his prison sentence. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump claims that Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked him for a pardon.

The 55-year-old rap mogul was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this year and the US President has allegedly claimed that his intervention has been sought by the disgraced star.

Speaking outside court after the punishment was given last month, Combs’ legal team said: “We are planning to appeal, we are planning to appeal.

“We think we have a strong basis to appeal – the strongest basis is that the jury reached a verdict on coercion, they found it was not coercion and I think the judge said coercion today at least a dozen times.

“We think that is unconstitutional. We think that a jury verdict should mean more than our jury’s verdict seems to mean. So we are planning to appeal.”