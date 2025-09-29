The star said despite the dates being more than two months away, the procedures meant she would not have enough time “to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Parton said while she had no plans to retire, she was heeding the message to slow down, at least for now.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton’s Vegas residency came after she made the decision to step away from more full-scale touring.

“I do not think I will ever tour again,” she said in a 2022 interview with Pollstar.

“I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

At the time, Parton cited one of her reasons for stepping away from touring as wanting to spend more time with her intensely private husband, Carl Dean. He died in March 2024, aged 82.

While he was almost never seen in public, he and Parton were together for more than 60 years.

