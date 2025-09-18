Advertisement
Dolly Parton cancels Dollywood appearance after kidney stone trouble

Bang Showbiz
Dolly Parton cancelled her Dollywood appearance due to kidney stones and doctor's advice. Photo / Getty Images

Dolly Parton cancelled a planned appearance at Dollywood on Thursday after kidney stones trouble.

The country music icon, 79, was due to be at the launch of the all-new Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026 at her theme park in Tennessee, but on doctor’s orders she stayed home.

In a

