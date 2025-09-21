The attack happened near the actor's rented property in the English countryside. Photo / Getty Images

The attack happened near the actor's rented property in the English countryside. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp’s rescue dog has reportedly mauled two sheep to death.

The American actor, 62, is renting a mansion in East Sussex, southeast England and his pet is said to have launched the attack after escaping during a countryside walk close to the star’s home, according to a farmer.

According to the Sun, Depp was not at home at the time of the incident but has since hired a professional trainer and introduced “all extra precautions” to prevent a repeat of the incident, in which his bull mastiff, named Bourbon, reportedly broke free from a handler before attacking the animals.

Sheep owner Joe Ginger told the Sun: “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”

A source also told the publication: “Johnny was not at the house at the time and his aide was walking the dog.”