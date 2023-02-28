Do secret letters reveal who will win Treasure Island Fans v Faves?

The Treasure Island Faves team. Photo / TVNZ

It’s been five weeks of eliminations, face-offs, charity challenges and poorly timed toilet stops.

And now we are finally at the finish line, because tonight, a new winner of Treasure Island will be crowned in our first Fans v Faves treasure hunt.

But before there were any stones of power in play or alliances being formed, the contestants were sitting beachside in Fiji, sipping cocktails and soaking up the sun.

Our castaways also took a moment to write themselves a secret letter before they set up camp on the island.

The letters reveal their hopes, goals and inspiration, and they might even reveal who is going to walk away victorious.

Here are Dame Susan Devoy, Matty McLean and Lana Searle’s letters to themselves, plus who I think is going to take home the cash for their charity.

Dame Susan Devoy

Susan Devoy's letter.

“Think before you speak” are the words from our Dame, and we rue the day she uttered them.

The funny, timely and hilariously blunt things that come from her mouth have been the best part of her island journey. That and watching her friendship blossom with Lance Savali and Art Green.

“Play hard, play fair, or go home,” she finishes, and we all know Devoy will see these words through. We know that she will give everything she has in the final, but does she have enough power to get ahead? Her eight stones suggest she just might.

If the strength she showed during her endurance battle with Wardie is anything to go by, our girl is going to put up one hell of a fight, and we truly hope she can take the win against the OG alliance.

Prediction: The winner of the hearts of the nation and a close runner-up.

Matty McLean

Excellent penmanship from McLean.

Matty McLean just wanted to have fun this season, and while he looked like he enjoyed playing the game this time, our sweet McLean was left in tears and again doubting himself as the island exhaustion took its toll.

But his letter reveals how truly passionate he is about this game, using capitals to remind himself to not forget to smile and finishing by once again declaring, “You don’t need to prove yourself to Barbara Kendall!”

Beautiful penmanship aside, McLean wants this more than anyone, and if he stops to remember his words and enjoys the moment that he’s waited his entire life for, he’s sure to take the win.

Prediction: I said it from the start, Matty McLean will win.

Lana Searle

Lana Searle is doing it for her family.

The ultimate wildcard in this game, I’m not afraid to admit I didn’t see Searle coming. In fact, I was such a fool I predicted she would go home first.

Well, shame on me, because she has been a massive competitor on the island and she knew she would be, declaring in her letter, “You know what you’re doing”.

She also had a very clear motivator - her beautiful now-wife - to get home to, and their son Jay, who she wrote about in her letter: “Think about what Jay can tell his school friends and do him proud!”

Searle’s motivations run deep and will help give her the extra push when it comes to shove.

Predicted placing: A very close runner-up and a very proud friend.