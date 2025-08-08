Advertisement
Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero stars ready to enchant Auckland and Christchurch

Ella Wilks
By
Head of Newsroom Video, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Disney on Ice's new show Find Your Hero has all the usual favourites and a first-ever New Zealand appearance of Encanto characters. Video / Annaleise Shortland

Auckland’s Spark Arena has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.

While the show runs in the city until August 10, and then in Christchurch from August 15 to 17, the real magic for the performers happens long before the curtain goes up.

