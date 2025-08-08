“I grew up going to Disney on Ice,” says Lyon, a native of Virginia in the United States.

“I always watched and wanted to be doing that, so to be here, I worked really hard for it, and I’m really proud of that accomplishment. It feels great.”

Disney On Ice performers Emily Lyon who plays Mirabel (left) and Laura Balanean who plays Luisa, at a final rehearsal before their Auckland shows at Spark Arena. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Balanean, who portrays Luisa, is now on her fifth contract with the company. For her, the job is not just about the performances.

“It means it’s a really fun company to be with and you get to travel the world, so that’s like a big plus,” she says.

Being a part of a touring family is also a highlight, as they all understand the challenge of missing loved ones back home. Balanean is particularly excited about the New Zealand leg, hoping to find time to go skiing in Christchurch next week.

They also shed light on the audition process, noting that applications are open online and can be done by sending in a video reel.

“I personally had a live audition because they played my hometown, but sometimes you make a reel, send it in. It really depends,” Balanean says.

Disney's Encanto makes its New Zealand debut in Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero.

Through innovative lighting, special effects, and breathtaking skating, the show will transport audiences into the worlds of The Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, and more.

Balanean and Lyon are most looking forward to sharing the magic of Encanto with Kiwi audiences.

“The audience in Australia loved it, so we’re expecting the same energy here,” says Balanean.

“I think it’s gonna be great.”

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero is at Auckland’s Spark Arena until August 10, and Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena from August 15-17.