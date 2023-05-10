Disney On Ice is returning to NZ for the first time since 2019. Photo / Supplied

Let it go, let it go, let all your money go because Disney On Ice is returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019.

In what will be a celebration of 100 years of Wonder, the family-friendly show is set to focus on the one and only Mickey Mouse - and his friends, as they tell all your favourite stories while impressing you with their superb skating skills.

Due to hit the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena this August 4 - 6, before skating their way down to the Christchurch Arena for performances between August 11-13, the show will include not only world-class skating but also high-flying acrobatics and stunts you didn’t even see coming.

Watch all your favourite characters from Frozen, Coco, Moana and more. Photo / Supplied

As for what story you can expect from the story of the show itself, this year’s captivating performance is set to follow Mickey Mouse and his friends as they take notes from Captain Hook’s treasure map and try to find Tinker Bell.

Show-goers will be taken on a journey where they explore the colourful world of Disney’s hit 2017 film, Coco, before sailing away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, and will even get to see an awe-worthy Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life.

Elsewhere, little ones will get to live all their Frozen dreams in a sing-along with Elsa and her icy world and through it all, some of Disney’s favourite princes, princesses and toys such as Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Buzz Lightyear and Woody will join the search party.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Disney On Ice

What: 100 Years of Wonder

When: August 4-6 and 11-13

Where: Auckland and Christchurch

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets go on sale from May 16. Click here for all the details.

Auckland tickets are available from Ticketmaster

Christchurch tickets are available from Ticketek