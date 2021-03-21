Director confirms rumours of R-rated 'Mrs Doubtfire' cut

Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire.

It is one of the most famous comedy's of all time - and it turns out there was even more to Mrs Doubtfire than what was shown on the big screen.

The director of the 1993 Robin Williams hit film has now confirmed rumours that all of the late star's improvisations didn't end up on the film due to their R-rated nature.

Director Chris Columbus says he is now open to making a documentary about how the film was created and showcasing some of Williams' "hilariously funny" but not-safe-for-family movie material that didn't make the final cut.

While the outtakes don't take the movie to an R rating overall, he says there are three different versions of the movie, including an R-rated cut.

Columbus told Entertainment Weekly that Williams would stick to the script but then asked to do some takes where he would improvise. Some of those then made the film.

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember," Columbus recalled.

While sticking to the original scripts, Williams would then be given the chance to come up with his own rapid-fire new lines for each take.

"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Columbus said.

"I only know what's in the movie at this point, because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."

The Mrs Doubtfire that went to screen won a Best Picture Golden Globe, a Best Actor Golden Globe for Williams and an Oscar for Best Makeup.

As for a new movie, Columbus said he would consider making a documentary to showcase Williams' comic genius and give fans a glimpse of some of the more risky takes they left out of the final cut.