Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Did Travis propose to Taylor on the wrong knee? We went to the experts

By Amber Ferguson
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

AUT Senior Lecturer Rebecca Trelease talks to Ryan Bridge about Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce.

When Taylor Swift announced she said “yes” to Travis Kelce, the internet squealed. And then it nitpicked.

The caption. The ring. The flowers. And the shorts.

Some eagle-eyed commenters (and we won’t lie, a few Post journalists) were quick to point out that Kelce dropped to his right knee instead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save