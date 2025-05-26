Dick Van Dyke, 99, reflected on losing many friends as he nears 100. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Dick Van Dyke, 99, reflected on losing many friends as he nears 100. Photo / Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of nearing 100, saying: “I’ve lost a lot of friends”.

The 99-year-old star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang made the comments during a question and answer event in Malibu, California, alongside his wife, Arlene Silver, 53.

He reflected on the death of his long-time friend and co-star Ed Asner in 2021, which halted plans for a remake of The Odd Couple.

He was quoted by People as saying of the stalled project: “That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. [But] I’ve lost a lot of friends.”

Arlene, who has been married to Van Dyke since 2012, responded: “He’s outlived everybody. That’s the curse of living to almost 100.”