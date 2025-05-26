The couple appeared at the event to discuss Dick’s career, health, and their relationship, which has drawn attention because of their 46-year age gap.
Despite the difference in age, both described their bond as strong and enduring.
“We get along so well. Everybody said it wouldn’t work,” Dick said.
Arlene agreed: “We just care about each other so much. It’s eerie how well [the marriage] works. People the same age don’t last,” she added with a laugh.
Dick, whose birthday is on December 13, has often credited his long life and good health to a steady exercise routine.
“I’ve always exercised, three days a week,” he said in January on the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast.
He added: “I get down and do a lot of stretching and yoga”, before noting he uses workout equipment to achieve a full-body sweat.
Despite the sorrow of outliving many close friends and co-stars, Arlene noted that Dick has remained “so positive”.
“Well, life’s been good to me. I can’t complain,” Dick said.
He also said he’s looking forward to marking his centennial birthday with a celebration.
During his podcast interview, he also said he was planning a “big party” to commemorate turning 100.