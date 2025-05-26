Advertisement
Dick Van Dyke has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of nearing 100, saying: ‘I’ve lost a lot of friends’

Dick Van Dyke, 99, reflected on losing many friends as he nears 100. Photo / Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of nearing 100, saying: “I’ve lost a lot of friends”.

The 99-year-old star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang made the comments during a question and answer event in Malibu, California, alongside his wife, Arlene Silver, 53.

