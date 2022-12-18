The Earl of Spencer may have just given us a hint as to what he really thinks of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana’s brother has seemingly broken his silence after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix series.

Charles Spencer shared what some are calling a very “apt” photo just days after the Sussexes dropped fresh accusations against the royal family in their new docuseries Harry & Meghan, reports The Sun.

In the three final episodes of the series, the couple accused King Charles of “lying” during crisis talks before Megxit.

Harry added that his brother Prince William “screamed and shouted” at him during the meeting at Sandringham.

He said a joint statement was released without his permission in his and William’s name that same day, denying a rumour that his brother had “bullied” him out of the family.

Diana’s younger brother had so far stayed silent on the claims, but has now shared a photo on Instagram of a portrait of King Charles I, whose arguments with Parliament sparked a civil war which eventually led to his execution.

In the caption, he wrote, “Portrait of Charles I, hanging in the Picture Gallery at @althorphouse – the king visited the house in the 1630s, as an honoured guest – at one banquet recorded as feasting on herons, peacocks, and even the humble potato (which was relatively new to England then).

“He was also allowed to visit Althorp [the Spencer estate] several times in 1647, when being held prisoner at his palace of Holdenby – after losing the first English Civil War.

“The king’s hobbies included Bible-reading, chess, and lawn bowls, and Althorp had an excellent bowling green. Charles was executed in London, in January 1649.”

Royal fans quickly assumed the post to have a secret meaning, with one writing, “Very apt portrait and king to reflect on today”.

Another added, “You may be silent on the Netflix drama but after this post about a previous King Charles, might one dare to say you are #TeamHarry – very sagacious to stay silent but let history speak for you.”

Harry and Meghan in their Netflix docuseries. Picture: Netflix

