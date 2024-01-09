Mexican actor Adan Canto has died aged 42. Photo / AP

Adan Canto has died aged 42.

The renowned Mexican actor — who went from a singer in his homeland to a popular Hollywood star, and whose most notable roles included a part in Designated Survivor — died aftera private battle with appendiceal cancer.

His death was revealed by Deadline on Wednesday, and it also reported his last known role was in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady drama series.

Married dad of two Canto’s representatives at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint told the outlet: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.

”He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto’s role had him play the male lead on the show for the first two seasons. While his health did not allow him to film when production on the upcoming season three started in December, after the end of the Hollywood actors and writers strikes, he was said to have been planning to rejoin the cast later in the season.

It’s understood the series will pay tribute to its star with a card in the season three premiere.

Adan Canto had been privately battling appendiceal cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and raised in Texas, Canto left home at 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City. He started with parts in local commercials and TV shows before being scouted for a major role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama The Following.

In Designated Survivor he played US vice president-elect Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons.

He also had a part in Narcos as real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla.

For the past two years, Canto had been starring opposite Elodie Yung, 42, in The Cleaning Lady, playing gangster Arman Morales.

His movie roles included parts as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and a part in 2 Hearts, along with a role in Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised.

Canto was also making a name for himself as an up-and-coming filmmaker and directed his first short film in 2014 and his second in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, 3, and 18-month-old Eve Josephine.