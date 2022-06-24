The former reality star has revealed her next career move. Photo / Getty Images

The former reality star has revealed her next career move. Photo / Getty Images

Denise Richards has taken the next step in her career.

The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has revealed the news that she has joined the R-18 rated platform, OnlyFans.

Taking to Instagram the star posted a short teaser of her walking barefoot along a beach in a white dress, she captioned the post "Ready . . .here we go," adding the hashtag, OnlyFans. She later posted a flirty photo of herself to her Instagram story with the caption "Link in bio baby."

Richards has updated her Instagram bio to include a link to her OnlyFans account where her 1.4 million followers can access exclusive content for US$25 ($39) a month.

The subscription-based service has gained a reputation for its raunchy content with many utilising the platform to post nude or partially nude photos.

Richards joins fellow celebrities, Cardi B, Amber Rose, Aaron Carter, and Kate Moss' younger sister, Lottie, who are all using the platform to share VIP content.

The reality stars announcement comes only one week after her daughter, Sam Sheen, who she shares with Charlie Sheen, made her debut on the platform.

The 18-year-old's father has openly discussed his feelings surrounding his daughter's decision, telling E! News, "I do not condone this," adding, "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Sheen continues, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

Meanwhile, Richards who at times has had a strained relationship with her daughter, told People Magazine "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

She also made a statement on Instagram where she praised her daughter's "confidence".

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," Richards wrote in the post. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle," she added. "I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."