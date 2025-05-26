“I love everything about the dress.”

After wearing the silk off-the-shoulder dress for her walk down the aisle, Lovato changed into an ivory silk satin column piece covered in pearls for the reception.

She added of dress number two: “There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading.

“The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

The couple’s wedding followed an intimate rehearsal dinner on Saturday night for their closest friends and family.

The big day comes after Lovato expressed her excitement about the wedding in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post dedicated to Lutes.

She wrote: “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that.

“I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together ... Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

The couple are believed to have been dating since 2022 and they have been engaged since 2023 when Lutes popped the question in Los Angeles shortly before Christmas.

Lovato previously told People: “You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him. It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring.

“It’s very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”