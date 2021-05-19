Demi Lovato announces they identify as non-binary

Demi Lovato announced their new pronouns are they/them. Photo / AP

Demi Lovato feels "proud" to identify as non-binary.

The 28-year-old pop star has announced the news via a series of Twitter posts, confirming plans to change their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

In a video posted on Twitter, Demi explained: "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year-and-a-half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

"With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Despite this, Demi doesn't want to be seen as "an expert or a spokesperson".

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker said: "I want to make it clear I'm still learning and coming into myself - I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

Demi admitted to opening up "another level of vulnerability" by sharing the news with the world.

However, the pop star also urged fans to "keep living in your truths".

Demi wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between.

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

"This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I'm still learning & coming into myself, & I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox (sic)".