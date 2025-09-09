Advertisement
Debby Ryan confirms pregnancy with Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun

Bang Showbiz
Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are expecting their first child. Photo / Getty Images

Debby Ryan is expecting her first child with her husband Josh Dun.

The former Disney Channel star, 32, confirmed she’s pregnant by sharing pictures on Instagram of her baby bump with her partner holding up a tiny pair of infant’s shoes and a sonogram snap.

She captioned the post:

