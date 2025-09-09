“I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this,” he told Kenny Sipes in a 2022 interview.

“When I was young I felt like my parents were just so grown up. Debby and I are just kids.

“We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it. We couldn’t sleep the other night so we just hung out in the kitchen and jumped around and ate snacks.

“I bet my parents did that stuff too probably, but I never saw it and never knew this is what marriage could be like.”

The couple married in Austin, Texas, and initially kept the news quiet but later shared the details with Vogue magazine.

Dun told the publication: “The ceremony was the perfect balance. I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy, did I win!

“I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”

After making their red carpet debut as a married couple a year after they tied the knot, Ryan shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: “I’d say one of the things I’m most proud of is making the best person I know My Husband.

“We’ve been married for a year and some change now which I know we did on the low, but the internet informed me this was our first time Being On A Red Carpet Whilst Married which I totally knew and that’s why I pulled my hair back with a shoelace, so just wanna shout out my life partner ...”