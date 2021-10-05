Dawn French debuts unrecognisable new haircut - and her fans are loving her new look

Dawn French has shared a photo of her brand new look on Instagram. Photo / Getty images

Dawn French has shared a photo of her brand new look on Instagram. Photo / Getty images

Fans will be most familiar with Dawn French's iconic Vicar of Dibley bob, but now the British actress has debuted a brand-new look.

"Hair update. 3 shades of grey (working up to the 50)," she shared on her Instagram account to her 277,000 followers.

"I've chopped even more off. I'm thinking I'm giving it sold Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Husband says I'm giving it full Anne Hegerty ... righto," she said, referring to The Chase quiz master.

"In your face husband," the 63-year-old added, saying that both women were equally fabulous.

Dawn French compared her look to Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo / Dawn French via Instagram

And her new look got the tick of approval from hair expert and Queer Eye star Tan France: "I love that you're embracing the grey! It looks so chic on you," he commented.

Fans praised the new short hair 'do, calling it "fabulous", "beautiful", and "stunning".

One fan also compared her look to Meryl Streep's character in the Devil Wears Prada.

Two weeks ago, she shared she was cutting her hair short.

"Cutting off all the old colour … gradually getting there with the grey … starting short … aiming at the ol bob in full grey glory ... It's a process ... I'm not great at patience ..." she shared.

It's another stage in her hair transformation after Dawn shared she was embracing going grey on her Instagram in June. She declared her new look as "the real me".

Flashing a confident smile, Dawn wrote: "Going lighter bit by bit to happily welcome the grey ... with an undercut surprise...!"

In the picture from June, her photo showed that she had a light brown fringe.