Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach dies at 62

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

David Hasselhoff is "deeply saddened" following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach. Photo / AFP

David Hasselhoff is "deeply saddened" following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach. Photo / AFP

Pamela Bach, who appeared on Baywatch and was married to her co-star David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, has died at the age of 62.

Bach was found dead at her home in Los Angeles about 10pm local time on Wednesday, police said.

The LA medical examiner’s office said her cause of death was being investigated, reports the Guardian.

A post on Hasselhoff’s official Facebook page reads, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Pamela Bach was found dead in her LA home this week. Photo / AFP
Pamela Bach was found dead in her LA home this week. Photo / AFP

Formerly known as Pamela Hasselhoff, she first met her husband on the set of his show Knight Rider, and also appeared on The Young and the Restless and Baywatch.

The couple married in December 1989 and welcomed two daughters together, Taylor and Hayley. In January 2006, Hasselhoff filed for divorce while Bach accused him of domestic violence.

The couple were eventually given joint custody of their daughters, who were 16 and 12 at the time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hasselhoff shared a statement after the split, saying, “My wife and I have been able to reach an agreement that we feel is in the best interest of our children, which affords them the opportunity to spend significant time with each of us.

Bach’s most recent post on Instagram shows her posing with her daughters and baby granddaughter on New Year’s Eve.

She captioned the post, “As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly my greatest blessing.

“Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment