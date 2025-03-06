David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach dies at 62

David Hasselhoff is "deeply saddened" following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach. Photo / AFP

Pamela Bach, who appeared on Baywatch and was married to her co-star David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, has died at the age of 62.

Bach was found dead at her home in Los Angeles about 10pm local time on Wednesday, police said.

The LA medical examiner’s office said her cause of death was being investigated, reports the Guardian.

A post on Hasselhoff’s official Facebook page reads, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”