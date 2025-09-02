The former Talking Heads singer revealed he and Mala were engaged while discussing the song Moisturizing Things from his upcoming solo album Who Is The Sky?
He told The Times newspaper: “My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face.
“And at one point I thought, ‘What if I wake up and really looked younger?’
“But there’s a message, too. About how people judge us by the way we look. You learn a lesson you didn’t expect at the start.”
The Once in a Lifetime singer believes he has changed over the years and is a lot more “socially comfortable” than he used to be.
He said: “Well, I am quite a bit more socially comfortable than I was.
“I do think music really helped. It’s a cliché, but music is cathartic.
“And it’s also about getting older. Because you can change with time.
“I have friends who’ve told me, ‘David, some things that you did were ridiculous.’ I’d invite people over to my house and then go and hide. I don’t do that any more.”
David feels he has “failed” as a songwriter if people misunderstand his lyrics.
Asked if it is annoying when people don’t realise what he is singing about, he said: “Well, I cannot help but think I have failed, because I wasn’t able to communicate what I thought I was.”