David Byrne, 73, is marrying financier Mala Gaonkar this week. Photo / Getty Images

David Byrne is getting married this week.

The 73-year-old musician recently let slip he had got engaged to financier Mala Gaonkar and he’s now shared a 42-track playlist of instrumental songs that will be played in the background during their wedding celebrations in coming days.

Sharing a link to the Apple Music playlist, Byrne wrote on his Instagram Story: “I’m getting married this week and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner.

“My sense is that words and lyrics can be distracting – the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows. So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere… and that folks can also ignore at the same time.”

The playlist includes tracks by Herbie Hancock, Brian Eno’s An Ending (Ascent) and an instrumental version of Wow by Post Malone, as well as Latin songs by the likes of the Mexican Institute of Sound, Son Rompe Pera, El Alfa, Café Tacvba and the Meridian Brothers.