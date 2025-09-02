Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

David Byrne reveals he’s getting married this week

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

David Byrne, 73, is marrying financier Mala Gaonkar this week. Photo / Getty Images

David Byrne, 73, is marrying financier Mala Gaonkar this week. Photo / Getty Images

David Byrne is getting married this week.

The 73-year-old musician recently let slip he had got engaged to financier Mala Gaonkar and he’s now shared a 42-track playlist of instrumental songs that will be played in the background during their wedding celebrations in coming days.

Sharing a link to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save