BECKHAM features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the past forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey. Video / Netflix

David Beckham’s mum has revealed her apprehension when her son started dating Victoria Adams, fearing he would “lose everything” in a trailer for the footballer’s upcoming Netflix docuseries.

The teaser, which came out on Tuesday, shares a glimpse of the four-part series called BECKHAM, which details the sports icon’s humble working-class upbringing in East London and his launch into global superstardom, reports Daily Mail.

In the two-minute video, Beckham’s mother Sandra, 74, gets candid about the early days of David and Victoria’s romance in 1997.

She admits she was concerned her son would get sidetracked from his footballing career at Manchester United when his now-wife, who was part of the UK’s biggest pop group the Spice Girls, came onto the scene.

Sandra revealed: “We were worried he would lose everything he worked for because football had always come first and then all of a sudden it wasn’t.”

Soon after going public, David and Victoria became a brand, attracting lucrative deals with designers, health and fitness experts, magazines, perfumeries and cosmetics companies.

Victoria Adams (Posh Spice) and David Beckham the Manchester United footballer leave the hotel near Crewe where the announcement of their future wedding was made. Photo / Getty Images

The couple, who now share four kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, have since accumulated a net worth of around £380 million ($793m).

However, when the couple started seeing each other, Victoria was reportedly advised by her manager to “keep it under wraps”.

She shared: “We would meet in carparks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

Later on in the trailer, David appears to have contradicting thoughts to his former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, as he reflects on how his fame catapulted after his relationship with Victoria came to light: “It definitely didn’t change me”.

Ferguson, 81, then says: “Well he changed. There’s no doubt about that.”

Manchester United head coach Sir Alex Ferguson and MLS All Star player for the LA Galaxy David Beckham reconnect after the MLS All Star match, MLS vs Manchester United in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

The series then documents in detail the stresses and constraints that plagued the Beckhams throughout their highly-publicised careers.

Clips from the documentary feature Victoria, Alex Ferguson, his parents and his former football tea-mates Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand reflecting on the highs and lows, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

In the teaser, Posh and Becks get candid about the struggles they faced when their romance was propelled into the spotlight.

The couple are seen at the centre of the “circus”, as footage shows the pair with their eldest son Brooklyn, now 24, crying as people bang their fists on their car as they drive past.

Manchester United's David Beckham carries his son Brooklyn on his shoulders, as his side are crowned FA Carling Premiership Champions after their match against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo / Getty Images

In the clip, David comforts his son, saying: “It’s all right Buster. They can’t get in the car.”

Recounting the incident, Victoria says: “It’s entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

David confesses: “We were drowning”, to which Victoria adds: “But we just kept going”.

David also revealed in the trailer how he didn’t “sleep” or “eat” following England’s exit from the World Cup in 1998, which the footballer was blamed for.

Referee Kim Milton Nielsen shows David Beckham of England a red card during England's match against Argentina during the 1998 Fifa World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger was sent off for kicking Argentina’s Diego Simeone in the leg in their round-of-16 defeat, which saw him get riled up at the opposing team’s captain after he had shoved him to the ground.

Beckham was then forced to watch as England went on to lose the game based on penalties.

As a result, the sportsman was booed and taunted by fans for a year after the game. Beckham was hated by the public and at the pinnacle of the backlash, received death multiple threats in response to the red card.

He says: “I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it because I can’t. I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping.”



