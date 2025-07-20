Speaking to Gary Neville during an episode of The Overlap podcast, he said: “I always like the skinhead. I always loved the skinhead, because it was easy and you didn’t have to do anything with it.”

The light-hearted clip of David’s hair error comes amid deeper tensions within the Beckham family, with reports of an ongoing feud between their children.

According to The Sun, Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, have blocked their elder brother Brooklyn Beckham, 26, on social media – a move which has reportedly widened the rift between them.

Brooklyn, who married actress Nicola Peltz, 30, in 2022, is said to have been “blindsided” by the apparent snub.

A source told The Sun: “Blocking or unfollowing someone on Instagram is like the Gen Z version of World War Three. It’s a sad new low.”

The insider added: “Brooklyn has cut out his parents, David and Victoria, from his life and it’s the same with Romeo and Cruz.

“Even when the family have reached out to Brooklyn they have been ignored. He’s not had contact for months and it feels clear to them that he doesn’t want to make amends.”

Romeo and Cruz Beckham have blocked their brother Brooklyn Beckham on social media. Photo / Getty Images

The alleged Beckham feud is said to have been simmering for months.

But while initial reports suggested Brooklyn and Nicola had unfollowed Romeo and Cruz, insiders close to Brooklyn claim that is not the case.

A friend of Brooklyn’s told The Sun: “Brooklyn had no idea until he read about it online. It’s possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as him no longer following the brothers.

“He and Nicola certainly didn’t unfollow them or block them – they’re as confused as anyone else. The first they heard about it was when it was being reported on.”