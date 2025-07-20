David Beckham has been left with a glaring bald spot after a DIY haircut went wrong. Photo / Instagram, Victoria Beckham
David Beckham has been left with a glaring bald spot after a DIY haircut went wrong.
The 50-year-old former England football captain had been attempting to recreate his iconic buzz cut at home when the clipper guard came loose mid-shave, removing a large chunk of hair from the top ofhis head, and the mishap was revealed in a video on Instagram posted by his wife Victoria.
She said as he posed in the clip: “It does not look good. I’m going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible.”
David’s haircut was intended as a tribute to his famous skinhead look, first debuted in a Premier League match against Leicester City in 2000.
David recently said it remains his favourite look.