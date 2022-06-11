David Beckham reveals Victoria's dirty habit. Video / Overlap

David Beckham has given fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Victoria Beckham.

The former footballer appeared on the YouTube series Garry's 29 Questions with Gary Neville earlier this week where he was all-too conscious of "sounding like a right knob".



Daily Mail reported Beckham revealed his fashion designer wife hates it when he continually clears his throat adding: "She doesn't love that. I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years.

"There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she doesn't. I'm very clean and she's not."

Realising what he had just said, he quickly added: "As in, I'm tidy and she's not."

"She washes, from time to time," he joked.

The star then went on to claim despite the rumours, his well-dressed wife has never influenced his own fashion decisions.

"People always thought Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or a full denim outfit. I loved fashion."

He also revealed his favourite Spice Girls song is Say You'll Be There, which he heard for the first time in Moldova.

David Beckham joked that Victoria isn't tidy. Photo / YouTube @theoverlap

It wasn't just his wife Beckham gushed over. During the intimate chat he spoke fondly of his children and said of his 81 tattoos his favourites are his children's names.

"It's hard to pick a favourite one ... kid's names ... and Victoria's. Throw that one in," he added cheekily.

When asked which of his children is most similar to him in personality he said: "It's an obvious thing. I see a bit of me in all the kids. The stubbornness in Romeo, the kindness of Harper, I'd say. Brooklyn is a softie and very caring.

"Cruz ... Victoria has always said I'm quite funny and no one knows that. Cruz is quite a character, so I'd like to say Cruz has my funny side."

The interview comes after Beckham's eldest child, Brooklyn, tied the knot with Nicola Peltz. The Sun reported the father of four "shed a tear".

"David's speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

"He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn't want to let anyone get in. David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech."