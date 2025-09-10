Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn set to open Beck’s Buns in US

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Questions remain over Tom Phillips' children. ANZ restructure coming to NZ? Geothermal exploration to begin as the government disagrees.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is reportedly set to establish a burger joint in the United States, amidst continuing rumours of a rift with his famous parents.

The 26-year-old son of British footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is set to open Beck’s Buns next year, a source told British

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save