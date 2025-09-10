“Brooklyn has long dreamed of opening a restaurant in Los Angeles, where he lives, and that is finally coming to fruition,” the source said.

Beckham initially encountered issues with the venture after a trademark dispute with the beer company Becks.

But since resolving that, he has unveiled the branding for the burger business.

“The menu is still being decided, but it’ll be high-quality burgers with his signature Buster hot sauces”, the source said.

He launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23 in 2024, candidly telling People about the judgment he had faced before that culinary enterprise.

“I always got so much rubbish because I didn’t find what I loved, work-wise, until I was 21, 22,″ he said.

“That’s why for the last five years, everyone’s been like, ‘Brooklyn doesn’t do anything’. But behind the scenes, I’ve been working on my hot sauce.”

The latest US enterprise follows reports that Beckham has not returned to Britain since late last year.

Speculation about the state of his relationship with his parents and siblings has heightened in recent months.

The family have not been pictured together since Boxing Day, according to the Daily Mail.

When Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in an August 2 ceremony, the former photographer’s parents were not among the 200 guests.

A source told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper that Beckham said he “was determined to do” his in-laws “justice” in the speech – with no mention of his own immediate family.

“He spoke from the heart – and at the centre of his heart is Nicola, whom he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side.”