An old interview with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis has resurfaced in the wake of their former co-star’s sentencing which details a gross arrangement. Photo / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher is being slammed after a couple of old interview excerpts resurfaced on social media.

In the latest clip to come to light, Kutcher - who recently made headlines for writing a letter requesting a lenient sentence for convicted rapist and That ‘70s Show alum Danny Masterson - revealed Masterson had bet the actor money to French kiss his then-14-year-old co-star Mila Kunis, who he’s now married to.

Kutcher and Kunis, who both appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 2002, jokingly discussed their first on-screen kiss on the comedy sitcom, which doubled as Kunis’ first kiss ever, reports Decider.

“She was 14 when we started the show. I was 19,” Kutcher confessed at the time. “And they were like, ‘You guys are going to be making out in this scene’. And I’m thinking, ‘Wait, this is slightly illegal’.”

Kunis then told the story from her perspective.

“I’ve never kissed a guy,” she recalled. “Ashton’s attractive and I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, he was like, ‘Don’t worry about it’. Then Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you US$10 [$17] if you French kiss her’.”

The actors first met on the set of That ‘70s Show in the 1990s. Photo / Getty Images

After playfully debating what really happened, Kutcher finally confessed he and now-convicted Masterson “had a little side bet going”.

He said, “You’re kissing on the show, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend. You would use tongue. So Danny bets me like 20 bucks I wouldn’t do it.”

Kunis went on to reveal that she “didn’t let him”, however she thought “he tried” to French kiss her. Kutcher then claimed she had turned 15 by that time, which, according to the No Strings Attached actor, made a “big difference”.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for raping two women.

A few days later, it was revealed that Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters of support for their former co-star in the run-up to his trial in which they called him a “role model”. Shortly after the letters were made public, the couple shared a clip on Instagram apologising for the letters, adding that they “support victims”.

That '70s Show cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson arrive at the premiere of USA Films' Traffic" on December 14, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Their The Rosie O’Donnell Show interview is just one of many creepy videos that have come to light in the wake of Masterson’s conviction.

In 2004, Masterson was interviewed by TV host Conan O’Brien, who warned the actor that he would “be caught soon”.

What’s more, a 2003 Punk’d episode has resurfaced showing a 25-year-old Kutcher gushing over Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins - who were 15 and 17 years old respectively at the time of the interview.

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire. She also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper By The Dozen. And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18,” Kutcher revealed in the video, before quipping - “Along with the Olsen Twins.”