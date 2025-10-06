Because we should always support our grown children in everything they do, it is good that Daniel Day-Lewis has come out of early retirement to act, co-write and be directed in a movie by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. And because the world’s moviegoers have sorely missed the father in the
Daniel Day-Lewis returns for son’s film ‘Anemone’. It doesn’t deserve him.
How’s Day-Lewis snr? Excellent, and it’s nice to have him back. His hair close-cropped and silvery, a vicious gleam in his eye, the star plays Ray as a hard case whose armour hides a thrice-betrayed man, twice in childhood and once by the British army, and who has given up on a society that has never given him a chance. Over the week or so that Jem stays with Ray in the woods, swimming in rivers and running along the beach while coaxing him to reemerge, Ray gives voice to his traumas in two riveting monologues (one of them merrily disgusting) plus a few choice asides about the brothers’ abusive Da (“We learned our violence from the No. 1 regional champion - and he had competition”). As well performed as those scenes are, they’re glib in terms of the character’s healing.
One of the strongest aspects of “Anemone” - the title refers to a flower that may or may not carry symbolic weight - is the cinematography by Ben Fordesman, which takes us into and above the forest’s lush, abstract chaos in ways that suggest the lead character’s seething brain. Even then, the film’s overreliance on drone shots becomes an empty gesture, promising emotional resonance but delivering only prettiness.
A climactic weather event does raise the movie’s pulse for a brief spell and signals Ray’s emotional breakthrough. In the end, though, it’s the dirgelike tempo that drives “Anemone” around the bend into the land of the unintentionally comic.
There’s an unofficial genre known as “slow cinema” that asks viewers to shift their moviegoing metabolism all the way down, the better to explore and appreciate the nuances of performance, filmmaking and life itself. This is not that. This is a young filmmaker who so wants to make every shot freighted with import that he ends up robbing his film of importance.
Be grateful that a great actor has come back in the name of the son. Otherwise, “Anemone” is a home movie that should have stayed home.