Daniel Day-Lewis, left, as Ray and Sean Bean as Jem in director Ronan Day-Lewis’s “Anemone”. Photo / Focus Features

Because we should always support our grown children in everything they do, it is good that Daniel Day-Lewis has come out of early retirement to act, co-write and be directed in a movie by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. And because the world’s moviegoers have sorely missed the father in the eight years since “Phantom Thread” - Day-Lewis père’s previous film and, as he said in 2017, his last - it is good that the son has coaxed him back to the screen. As a family reunion, “Anemone” is admirable.

As a movie, it’s deadly.

Paced at a lugubrious crawl, “Anemone” is the story of Ray Stoker (Daniel Day-Lewis), formerly a Unionist soldier for the British army during the Troubles and now a grizzled recluse living deep in the woods somewhere in the north of England. His brother Jem (a doughty Sean Bean) arrives for a visit in the movie’s opening scenes, pushing his way through thickets of forest and guided only by a set of coordinates Ray left behind in case of emergency.

It’s an emergency. Ray’s son Brian (Samuel Bottomley), having gone AWOL from the army and beaten another man nearly to death, is sitting disconsolate in his bedroom, raging sadly about the father he has never met, and his mother Nessa (Samantha Morton) - once Ray’s lover, now Jem’s wife - wants Ray to come home to have a chat with the boy. Jem, religious and obdurate, has been charged with bringing the old devil back to the hearth, but Ray’s not going that easily.

It’s a simple story with plenty of meat on its bones, so why is “Anemone” such a chore to watch? Plainly put, the movie is done in by portentous, heavy-handed direction, an insistence on greater meaning that, because it isn’t backed up by anything, squeezes the life out of the film. Great yawning silences fill the spaces between the actors’ lines, the score by Bobby Krlic is a thick blanket of industrial-strength shoegaze rock, and surreal touches like a giant salmon and some kind of phosphorescent deer only serve to confuse the issue. At a full two hours, the ponderousness becomes unbearable.