Dancing with the Stars winner Jazz Thornton and runner-up Brodie Kane have travelled to Rarotonga to relax after the show Photo / Supplied

How does the Dancing with the Stars winner and runner-up relax after such dizzy heights?

They head to the sunshine.

Following her media commitments this week after winning the show with dance partner Brad Coleman last Sunday night, Jazz Thornton jumped on a plane to Rarotonga with runner-up and new friend Brodie Kane and Kane's mother.

The pair say their days have consisted of the beach, swimming, massages, cocktails, eating and sleeping.

"Jazz and I made the very smart decision about halfway through dancing to book a holiday to Raro because we were like, 'What on Earth do you do with your life after that whirlwind experience?'," Kane tells the Herald on Sunday.

"And it was the best decision we ever made. And my mum, aka Jo Kane, is here just to oversee us.

"And we are just having quiet time.

"We are having a wonderful time. It's still all surreal to be honest. We still can't quite believe it. We still watch our videos before we go to bed just to hang on to it."

Speaking to the Herald after her win, mental health advocate Thornton said it felt "crazy" to have been crowned the winner.

Dancing with the Stars winners Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman.

"We had no expectation that we'd make it to the final let alone win. We haven't quite processed it all yet, but we're so proud of what we achieved."

It's the third time Coleman has been on the show, having previously danced with Marama Fox and Anna Wilcox-Smith. He made it to the final alongside his sister Brittany Coleman, dancing with Alex Vaz. The dance pro says it was an emotional moment on stage last night.

"It was definitely emotional, I've always dreamed of winning the show and to be able to share it with Britt in the finals just made it even better," he says.

Covid-19 took out several of her competitors, from Eric Murray to Rhys Mathewson - and Thornton said Mathewson would have gone all the way.

"Sadly Covid took him out before he got the chance. he is an incredible dancer and would have done so well in the final."