Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb gave us a lesson in sexy with their tango. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

After only just recovering from the drama that was week one, Dancing with the Stars was back for week two and things got steamy on the dance floor.

Lotto and TVNZ presenter Sonia Gray's numbers did not come in week one which saw arguably the show's best dancer walk away without as much as a bonus line of Strike.

And while I and the New Zealand public have a Lotto things to say about the shock elimination, much like our first breakup, we must eventually begrudgingly move on.

And so here we are in week two, a punnet of ice cream in hand, ready to roll the dice - but definitely not the Lotto balls.

Week two started with a bang, bang, bang, quite literally to AJR's song BANG! and our dance pros reminded us just why they are just that. Then our hosts took a stab at some clearly mandated RATs test banter, which was arguably more uncomfortable than a PCR.

Episode three started out with a bang! Photo / Supplied

First to take to the dance floor was Eric Murray and dance partner Loryn Reynolds. The dance pro said this week they were "working out their kinks" and I was excited, but soon found out she was just talking about their lifts.

It's hard not to just watch Reynolds when the pair are dancing, which seems to be both a clever ruse and a lesson in well-placed sequins. But Murray nailed the lifts, despite one minor hiccup and I was rooting for this pair and all their kinks.

Eric Murray used Loryn Reynolds as a piece of gym equipment on night three. Photo / Supplied

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb were up next and we got a lesson in sexy with their tango. Robb knocked our socks off in red feathers and sequins - easily the best outfit of the season so far. Mathewson got serious and my soft spot for this comedian turned to mush. I have nothing negative to say - 10 points to Gryffindor.

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns hit the dance floor with a fun foxtrot in a drop-dead gorgeous gown that matched the presenter's personality to a tee. Seriously, could she be any more loveable? Judge Lance Savali said Kane was "playing it safe", to which she replied "I'm fine", and every woman on the planet knew, she was not fine.

Next to hit the floor was Alex Vaz, who scored the bottom of the table on week one with partner Brittany Coleman. First thoughts - he's so tall. Second thoughts, which producer forced this man to hand out flowers to his dance class? Their rumba appeared to make the judges happier than last week's savagery. Clearly, the dance class weren't the only ones receiving flowers.

Kristie Williams's mum did this duo proud with these costumes. Photo / Supplied

Tonight, Eli Matthewson revealed that at age 21 when he came out to his dad, his dad in return came out to him and the proud father talked about what Matthewson's same-sex pairing on the show meant. It was a beautiful and touching moment as dance pro Jonny Williams got emotional talking about messages of support from the LGBTQI+ community.

"American football, but make it 80s high fashion," was the inner monologue of Kristie Williams's mum when she designed the costumes for the pair. Their dance was fun but I couldn't help but compare Matthewson to the insane talent that is Williams - how could you not? But it was great, we still loved it and they are still probably going to win.

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame took to the stage for week two, after revealing the ZB host battled with paralysing stage fight on week one. Woodham appeared to have left that in week one, as her Paso Doble oozed confidence and was equal parts sexy and smooth, finishing with a saucy slide. "Next week I need bang," remarked judge Elektra Shock. "Yes, we all do darling," replied Woodham. Yas, queen.

Easily the hottest judging panel on NZ TV. Photo / Supplied

And after a quick visit to see some dogs, that was it. Despite the clear amount of programming time left that could easily have accommodated the final two dancers, Jazz Thornton and David Letele. But that's showbiz baby - keep 'em wanting more!

The judges' leaderboard

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb: 25/30

Eli Matthewson and Jonny Williams: 22/30

Eric Murray and Loryn Reynolds: 19/30

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame: 19/30

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 19/30

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 17/30

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.