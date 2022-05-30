Jazz Thornton won Dancing with the Stars, dancing for her chosen charity, Youthline. Video / Three

Last night Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman danced their way to the coveted mirror ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

Today, they still haven't had a chance to sit down and process it all - or even have a nap.

Speaking to the Herald over Zoom, mental health advocate Thornton says it feels "crazy" to have been crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars.

"We had no expectation that we'd make it to the final let alone win. We haven't quite processed it all yet, but we're so proud of what we achieved."

It's the third time Coleman has been on Dancing with the Stars, having previously danced with Marama Fox and Anna Wilcox-Smith. Now not only has he finally got his hands on the trophy, he made it to the final alongside his sister Brittany Coleman, dancing with Alex Vaz. The dance pro says it was an emotional moment on stage last night.

"It was definitely emotional, I've always dreamed of winning the show and to be able to share it with Britt in the finals just made it even better," he says.

"I'm still on cloud nine so the emotions haven't quite hit yet, but I definitely think that tomorrow it'll have sunk in that we actually won."

Thornton says the win is not just for the pair of them, but for their chosen charity Youthline. They're yet to find out just how much money was raised for the charity through viewers' votes.

"We're so proud to have represented Youthline no matter the outcome," Thornton says.

"The work they do is so important and they helped me so much in my own journey, so I'm so stoked to have danced for them."

The pair earned three 10s from the judges with this dance. Photo / Supplied

Now that they've danced their last, it's time for a well-earned break for the pair. Thornton is heading off to Rarotonga with new pal Brodie Kane, who also made it to the final, and her mum Jo Kane, who was everyone's strongest supporter on the show.

Coleman shares that he's taking a few days off and then getting straight back into his day job as a mechanic.

With several of the cast and crew members coming down with Covid on the show, Thornton reveals she'd already had it before training started ahead of the show.

"Luckily I avoided it while on set. There were a few close calls, as everyone saw, but the crew are really careful and make sure everyone is being safe to protect the cast."

Covid-19 took out several of her competitors, from Eric Murray to Rhys Mathewson - and Thornton says Mathewson would have gone all the way.

"Sadly Covid took him out before he got the chance. he is an incredible dancer and would have done so well in the final.

"We also love Eli [Matthewson] so much and wish he'd had the chance to stay longer."