His television debut came in 1979 with a part in The Great Detective and his first film role followed in 1983’s Running Brave.

Graham’s career breakthrough arrived in 1990 with Kevin Costner’s epic Dances With Wolves, in which his portrayal of the Sioux medicine man Kicking Bird earned him an Academy Award nomination.

In a past interview with CineMovie, the actor recalled the challenges of filming, including being thrown from a horse during production. He said: “I wanted to get payback on the animal rather than take a break from filming.”

Graham also spoke about the difficulty of learning Lakota for the part, saying: “I couldn’t figure out how they ordered their language. Its structure is totally foreign to English or French.”

The star went on to appear in a wide range of roles, from comedy – such as his recurring part in The Red Green Show – to dramas including The Green Mile (1999), in which he played Arlen Bitterbuck opposite Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

Other credits included roles in Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Transamerica (2005), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game (2017).

Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73.

From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship.

An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother. pic.twitter.com/lJA0dKEoxz — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) September 1, 2025

More recently, he appeared in Tulsa King alongside Sylvester Stallone and in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Graham’s accolades included a Grammy, a Gemini and a Canadian Screen Award, as well as a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award. Earlier this year, he was honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in Canada. He also has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

One of his final screen appearances was in FX’s Reservation Dogs, a series that continued his legacy of championing indigenous storytelling. His last completed project is the upcoming thriller Ice Fall, starring Joel Kinnaman, which is scheduled for release on October 16.

Graham married Hilary Blackmore in 1990. He is survived by Hilary, their daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene and his grandson Tarlo.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in on social media, with floods of messagesfrom his fans saying he would be missed.