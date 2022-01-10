Dame Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog takes top awards at Golden Globes

Watch: The Power of the Dog trailer. Video / Netflix

New Zealand film-maker Dame Jane Campion has won the award for Best Director at the Golden Globes 2022.

Campion's gothic Western The Power of the Dog was named best picture drama, after earning a total of seven nominations.

Campion also lost the Best Screenplay award for her script, which she adapted from Thomas Savage's 1967 book of the same name.

The Power of The Dog was directed by Jane Campion, the Wellington-born, Photo / Getty Images

Set in Montana in 1925, but filmed in the Hawkdun Range, Central Otago, The Power of the Dog is a searing exploration of the forces that underpin toxic masculinity

Australian Kodi Smit-McPhee won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in the film,

Power of the Dog was filmed in Otago and Dunedin, and began shooting in January 2020 before the pandemic halted production.

The movie's Hollywood stars remained in the country during our first lockdown and the production was given a border exemption for its cast and crew and filming resumed in June 2020.

It's streaming giant Netflix's most likely 2022 Oscar contender. Movie-industry bible Variety ranks The Power of the Dog as No 2 in the likely best picture and best director contenders, behind Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical drama Belfast.

Dame Jane Campion on set of Netflix's Power of the Dog. Photo / Netflix

If Campion is nominated for a best director Oscar, she will be the only woman to have been nominated twice.

Her first nomination was for The Piano, for which she won best original screenplay, having won the Palme d'Or in Cannes – she remained the only woman to have won the festival's top prize until this year.

The Golden Globe Awards regularly drew 18 million television viewers but this year it was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night US time for its 79th edition.

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards tonight without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organisation's social media feeds.