The actress was initially on board with producers’ “funny” idea, but then it got awkward. Photo / Amazon Prime

In Daisy Jones & the Six, Riley Keough felt “awkward” and “uncomfortable” when she had to film a sex scene with her real-life husband.

The actress divulged to Seth Meyers that she initially was game to go along with the producers’ “funny” idea, which involved having Ben Smith-Petersen play the “random person” she hooks up with in the series.

However, pretending to have sex with her partner while on set proved “more awkward” than she was anticipating, reported Page Six.

“We got there and, like, [it was] really uncomfortable,” Keough revealed while on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show.

“It was so weird,” she added, confessing that she was “giggling the whole time” while trying to be “very professional”.

Keough laughed before admitting: “I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it’s not like this.’ And then I was like, ‘I’ll just, you know, keep that to myself.’”

The 33-year-old married Smith-Petersen in 2015 and welcomed a daughter seven years later, which they kept under the radar.

While the married couple haven’t yet revealed the name of their little girl, Keough’s uncle Navarone Garibaldi accidentally let the name slip in an Instagram live video, referring to the baby as Tupelo.

Tupelo is a city in Mississippi and, notably, the hometown of Elvis Presley - her grandfather.

Keough confirmed the birth of her baby in a poem that she wrote for her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, which was read aloud at the memorial service.

Smith-Petersen read the heartbreaking tribute, which included the moving line: “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me.”

Keough revealed that she instantly knew that she wanted a family with the stunt performer while they were on their second date.

“He came out of the gas station … and I thought, ‘I’m gonna marry him and have kids with him,’” she revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I just knew.

“We didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet,” the star added, making fun of the fact that she hadn’t come clean to the actor about her premonition “at that point”.

The loved-up pair met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, and started dating the following year. In 2014, Smith-Petersen proposed to Keough.

The Golden Globe nominee was formerly engaged to Alex Pettyfer in 2012.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six can be watched on Prime Video. Keough stars as the series’ protagonist, Daisy.