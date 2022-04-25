Cruz Beckham and Bliss Chapman attend Reading Festival 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Cruz Beckham has signed a deal with Dua Lipa's management team.

The 17-year-old aspiring singer - who is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham - has taken a step towards chart stardom after being taken on by Tap Music, who also look after the likes of Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Ray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The fact that such a well-established and successful management company has taken on Cruz proves there is faith that he is the real deal.

(L-R) Romeo Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham in 2012. Photo / AP

"Everyone has been really impressed with what they have heard so far and he is working hard to develop his songs.

"Everything is falling into place with his career but he isn't in a rush to put music out yet.

"He is working with Tap to make sure there is a plan in place to give him the best possible launch as a solo singer. His parents' fame means there are big expectations and he has a lot to prove. But the most important thing is that everyone insists his voice is better than his mum's."

In February, Cruz - who made a bid for chart stardom with festive single 'If Every Day Was Christmas' in 2016 when he was just 11 years old - revealed he had been working with producer Poo Bear, who has previously penned a string of tracks for Justin Bieber.

Cruz said: "We've just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together."

The youngster has been writing about "personal experiences, real experiences".

As well as singing, Cruz has taught himself the guitar, piano, and drums and is open to learning more in a bid to strengthen his ambitions.

He added: "I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.

"I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens."