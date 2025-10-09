Cristiano Ronaldo is football's first billionaire with a net worth of US$1.4 billion ($2.4b). Photo / Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is football's first billionaire with a net worth of US$1.4 billion ($2.4b). Photo / Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named football’s first billionaire, with a net worth of US$1.4 billion ($2.4b).

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker’s fortune has been calculated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which monitors global net worth rankings.

Factoring in over two decades of career wages, brand deals, and investment portfolio, Bloomberg estimates Ronaldo has pocketed more than US$550 million in wages alone between 2002 and 2023.

Among his most lucrative deals is a long-standing partnership with Nike, reportedly worth US$18m annually. But it was his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in 2022 that truly redefined football’s pay scale.

Ronaldo’s initial contract meant he became the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of about US$211m ($366m). He’s since extended his stay with a fresh two-year deal said to be worth more than US$400m.