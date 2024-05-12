Scott Stapp and Jaclyn Stapp. Photo / Getty Images

Creed frontman Scott Stapp’s wife of 18 years, Jaclyn, has filed for divorce.

The couple’s split has reportedly come as no surprise, with Page Six reporting Jaclyn, 43, had filed for divorce from the 50-year-old rocker in June 2022.

While she ultimately made the decision to withdraw her filing by May 2023, Scott had made yet another filing to end their marriage.

Speaking to People magazine following news of their third divorce filing, a source said: “Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work.”

A representative for the singer added: “Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately.”

The pair met at a gala for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in New York in 2005 when Jaclyn was the reigning Miss New York USA. They married the following year in February and share three children together; Mia, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6.

Scott also shares 25-year-old son Jagger with his first wife, Hilaree Burns.

Following the former couple’s divorce announcement, the hard-rock singer posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account in regards to leaving an opponent “with their dignity”.

Reposting a sermon from 66-year-old pastor TD Jakes, it read: “Speak without being offensive, listen without being defensive and always leave your opponent with their dignity.”

Scott revealed in 2015 that he has bipolar disorder and was “lucky to be alive” following a psychotic breakdown that year.

The singer made headlines in 2014 after making a string of desperate 911 calls fearing for his family’s safety. He later told People magazine: “I had a psychotic break that was brought on by alcohol and drug abuse.”

When he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder while receiving treatment in a rehab facility, Scott was shocked but relieved, admitting to People: “It was hard to process.” He added: “There’s a stigma associated with it.

“But [my wife] Jaclyn kept telling me: ‘Embrace it. We love you.’ It became a big sign of relief because, finally, we had an answer.

It comes amid news that Creed - made up of vocalist Stapp, guitarist and vocalist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips - are reuniting to play their first shows in 12 years.

The band went on a hiatus in 2012 but announced last year they will be embarking on an American tour starting in July.

Creed were first formed in 1994 as a part of the post-grunge movement, with their first three albums going multi-platinum. Since their formation, the band have sold more than 28 million records in America alone and over 53 million albums worldwide.