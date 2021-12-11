Covid detected in Opera House worker from AACTA awards

Brittany Hockley and Rebel Wilson on the AACTAs red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Some of the country's highest profile celebrities are on alert after a food and beverage attendant who worked at the Sydney Opera House during the AACTA awards tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee worked at the venue during the star-studded event on the evening of Wednesday, December 8. They also worked the following day.

"The Sydney Opera House has been advised that an employee of a food and beverage operator who worked at the Opera House from 8-9 December has tested positive for Covid-19," a spokesperson for the Opera House told news.com.au.

"A thorough cleaning of affected areas has been carried out and we are taking all necessary steps as required by NSW Health. The Opera House currently has a number of measures in place in line with our Covid safety plan and our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on our site.

"Opera House patrons who attended the site on those dates are not required to take any action unless advised by NSW Health via the Service NSW check-in notifications."

Succession star Sarah Snook. Photo / Getty Images

It's understood some attendees are being contacted by NSW Health informing them they may have been in contact with someone while they were infectious.

Rachel Griffiths. Photo / Getty Images

An alert received by a member of the media who covered the AACTAs, and shared to Twitter on Saturday, listed the "Sydney Opera House back of house areas" as an exposure site.

Among the extensive list of stars at the event were Rebel Wilson, Sarah Snook, Osher Günsberg, Rachel Griffiths, Baz Luhrmann and Taika Waititi.

Baz Luhrmann and Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson was granted an exemption to skip quarantine to appear at the AACTA Awards.

Rebel Wilson. Photo / Getty Images

The actress successfully applied for approval from the NSW Government to forgo the mandatory 72-hour quarantine after arriving in Sydney from LA, her management told Daily Mail.

Osher Gunsberg. Photo / Getty Images

Wilson's management confirmed reports she was able to attend without completing the full quarantine, telling the publication: "Rebel received government permission from NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard."

Pheobe Tonkin and Marta Dusseldorf. Photo / Getty Images

The manager explained that Wilson, who owns several properties in NSW including a waterfront home in Birchgrove, had undergone "multiple PCR [nose and throat swab] tests" since arriving.

Simon Baker. Photo / Getty Images

Currently, all fully vaccinated travellers must isolate at home or in accommodation for 72 hours upon arrival. The order comes amid a growing cluster of Covid-19 cases in NSW that have been linked to the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, NSW reported 560 new Covid cases, including 12 from South Eastern Sydney, 107 from South Western Sydney, 100 from Sydney, 80 from Western Sydney, 35 from Northern NSW, and 28 from Northern Sydney.

An additional 24 were from the Central Coast, 19 were from Hunter New England, 14 from Nepean Blue Mountains, nine from Illawarra Shoalhaven, nine from Murrumbidgee, eight from Western NSW, seven from the Mid North Coast, three from Southern NSW, two from Far West NSW, one in a correctional setting and two who were yet to be assigned to an area.

It was the highest daily tally recorded since October 9.