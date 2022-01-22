Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, has died at 74. Video / CNN

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, has died at 74. Video / CNN

Details have emerged about Meat Loaf's views on vaccine mandates and mask-wearing prior to the late singer's death.

The 74-year-old once told a reporter "If I die, I die, but I'm not going to be controlled," The New York Post reports.

His views suggest he took a strong stance against pandemic restrictions and lockdowns.

He told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August that lockdowns were in his opinion "political" and he wanted to "live his life" instead.

"I'm happy to give you a hug. I hug people in the middle of Covid," he told the reporter.

"I'm sorry, I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they're stopping because of politics," he added.

The Bat Out of Hell singer added his views on wearing masks, calling them "just a nuisance".

He declared: "If I die, I die, but I'm not going to be controlled."

Meat Loaf's cause of death has yet to be released to the public, and it is not known if he was vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to TMZ he was "outspoken about Covid, railing with folks in Australia recently about vaccine mandates".

He had been dealing with health issues since he collapsed on stage in June 2016 and had back surgery nearly two months prior to his death to remove a cyst on his back.

A tribute posted to his Facebook page revealed he died on Thursday night with his wife by his side.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don't ever stop rocking!"